Family holds vigil for victim of deadly overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

A person was killed and three others were injured in a late-night shooting in downtown Grand Rapids. Family have identified the deceased man as Armonie Acklin.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed and three others were injured in a late-night shooting in downtown Grand Rapids.

Family have identified the deceased man as Armonie Acklin. A vigil was held Sunday night at 7 p.m. in Lamar Park in Wyoming.

Officers first responded to the scene around 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say the shooting was near the 100 block of Pearl Street NW.

Acklin was allegedly declared dead at the scene, while three other men were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Acklin's mother, Brenda Bables, has also set up a fundraiser for costs on Facebook here.

