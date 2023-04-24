Gun found at Walker School

Police are checking to see if the gun is related to a February incident where a gun and ammunition were found at the school.

WALKER, Mich. — A student found a gun at West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science Monday afternoon. The Walker Police Department says the gun was found in an area students and staff are not usually in.

A member of the school's staff secured the area and called police.

Police searched the entire campus trying to determine if the gun is related to another incident at WMAES back in February.

On February 15, the academy was on lockdown following a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle. Two people were arrested, and after a search of the campus, police found a handgun and ammunition on school property.

