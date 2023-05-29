Police: Shooting investigation underway in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Walker police are responding to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Hillside Drive near Ferris Street NW.
Kent County Central Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 4:15 a.m. Monday.
It is unclear if anyone was shot in the incident. Officers are on scene investigating.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.
