Police: Shooting investigation underway in Walker

It is unclear if anyone was shot in the incident.
WALKER, Mich. — Walker police are responding to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Hillside Drive near Ferris Street NW.

Kent County Central Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 4:15 a.m. Monday. 

It is unclear if anyone was shot in the incident. Officers are on scene investigating.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

