Walking tours coming to downtown Muskegon this summer

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Lakeshore Museum Center will host walking tours of downtown Muskegon to explore its rich history, as well as its exciting present, they announced Tuesday. The tours will take place all throughout this summer, starting this week, with ticket prices at $13 for members, $15 for non-members.

There will be two types of tours available, each 90-minutes long. One will focus on art and architecture and the other on the town’s history.

The tour will emphasize the history of some of Muskegon’s oldest businesses and residences. Attendees will learn about the McCraken house, Charles Hackley’s father, daily life for the Spaniola family that operated the market on Western Ave. and other interesting stories about the downtown area.

The art and architecture tour will highlight public art installations around Muskegon, including murals and architecture styles of the downtown buildings. Stops on the tour will include the statues at Hackley Park, Richardson Romanesque buildings and art pieces that were recently added this summer.

The tours will take place alternating Mondays and Thursdays through September 2, with historic tours at 10 a.m. and art and architecture tours at 2 p.m. Interested individuals and parties can register for a tour on July 8, 12, 22, and 26; Aug. 5, 9, 19, and 23; and Sept. 2.

Tickets for their historic tour are available here, and art and architecture tickets here.

Groups of six or more can contact the Lakeshore Museum Center at (231)724-5543 to schedule an alternate tour date or time.

