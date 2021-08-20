Whitmer lowers flags in honor of fallen Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire

The flag honors will coincide with the date of his funeral, according to the state.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Aug. 22 to honor the life and service of Deputy Ryan J. Proxmire, who died in the line of duty earlier this month. The flag honors will coincide with the date of his funeral.

“We all strive to make the kind of lasting impact that Deputy Proxmire had in his nine years with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s department,” Whitmer said. “Deputy Proxmire was a staple in Kalamazoo County, and his passing leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally.

“The Michigan and United States flags will be lowered across the state to honor Deputy Proxmire’s memory and serve as a reminder of the incredible sacrifices that men and women in uniform make every day. My heart goes out to his family, friends, fellow officers, and the entire Kalamazoo community.”

Deputy Proxmire worked at the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years. He died Sunday, Aug. 15 after being shot during a pursuit of a suspect. Proxmire was posthumously promoted to the rank of sergeant.

On Sunday, flags will be lowered within the State Capitol Complex. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff Monday, Aug. 23 unless otherwise notified.

