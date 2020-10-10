x
Whitmer plot could affect fight for battleground Michigan

Some Republicans worry Trump’s reaction will hurt him in the state on Nov. 3.
LANSING, Mich. — The arrest of a group of anti-government vigilantes in a kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents a new twist in the 2020 political fight for the battleground state. 

The Democratic governor didn't mince words about whom she blamed for the threat. She said President Donald Trump was complicit for “giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” 

The speech had the expected impact. Rather than express concern for her, Trump said she had “done a terrible job” and “rather than say thank you, she calls me a white supremacist." 

Some Republicans worry Trump’s reaction will hurt him in the state on Nov. 3.

