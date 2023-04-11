Police: Wild Bill's Tobacco in Comstock Park broken into overnight

Glass was broken at the store, but it is unclear if anything was stolen, police say.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating an overnight break-in at Wild Bill's Tobacco on Alpine Avenue NW in Comstock Park.

The break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Glass was broken at the store, but it is unclear if anything was stolen or if anyone went inside the store.

No arrests have been made. Police do not have suspect information available at this time.

