Wyoming Department of Public Safety looking for missing person since December 11, 2021

Darriol Stephens was last seen by his roommate leaving his residence in the Wyoming area.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety needs the public’s assistance in locating Darriol Stephens, a 66-year-old man from Wyoming.

According to police, Mr. Stephens has been missing since Dec. 11, 2021, and requires medical attention.

Mr. Stephens is the owner of a black 2012 Chevy Impala with Michigan registration DSG2228, which is also missing.

Wyoming Department of Public Safety first asked for the public's help on Dec. 16, 2021. Detectives have been performing an extensive investigation into Mr. Stephens disappearance, but say they have followed up on all leads and are now asking the public for help in the case once again.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Darriol Stephens, please call Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or 911. You can report information anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

