Wyoming police need your help identifying family-owned jewelry store attempted armed robbery suspect

Last week, police said a man walked into a small strip mall with a gun and ordered workers to put jewelry in the bag.

WYOMING, Mich. — Detectives in Wyoming are hoping you recognize a man accused of an attempted armed robbery at a family-owned jewelry store last week.

On March 24 just before 5 p.m., Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety officers responded to 3375 South Division Avenue to reports of an armed robbery.

The location houses several separate businesses, including Romero's Jewelry.

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and had a surgical mask when he walked into the store.

He was armed with a handgun, and ordered the employee to put all of the jewelry in the bag he had set on the counter.

But before he got what he came for, another employee said the police had been called and were on the way.

The man in his mid-20s to 40s left before getting any merchandise.

Witnesses and surveillance video show he was wearing a blue "Los Angeles" baseball hat and a dark-colored coat over his sweatshirt.

He's described as standing about 5'6" to 5'7" tall.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345; 1-866-774-2345; or https://www.silentobserver.org.

