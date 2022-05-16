Manhunt underway after four armed suspects enter Wyoming home, shoot man

Four armed men allegedly entered the 23-year-old victim's house and gunfire was exchanged. Police are still looking for three suspects.

WYOMING, Mich. — One person is hospitalized and three suspects are still missing after an armed robbery at a home in Wyoming, the Police Department says.

Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Prairie Parkway SW around 6:10 p.m. after hearing multiple reports of a shooting in the area.

Police found a 23-year-old man who had been shot at the scene. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition, police say.

Four armed men allegedly entered the 23-year-old victim's house during a robbery. The victim reports that he shot at the suspects during the incident, but it is unclear if any of the suspects were hit.

Officers began searching the area. With the help of multiple tips from residents who saw suspects running through their backyards, police found one suspect, who is currently in custody.

The three remaining suspects are still at large. Police believe the robbery was not random, but targeted.

The situation is still under investigation by the Wyoming Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Police at (616)530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

