Man arrested in connection to murder of 25-year-old woman in Holland

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested in connection to a murder in Holland, the Police Department says.

Holland Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of W 9th Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday, where a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her home. Police later ruled her death a homicide.

Police say the suspect, a 28-year-old Holland man, knew the victim well. After three days of investigation, he was arrested on Tuesday.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office has authorized an Open Murder warrant for the suspect. He will likely be arraigned Tuesday or Wednesday, which is when their names will be released.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536, text 274637 with 'OCMTIP' and your message or submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

