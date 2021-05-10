Man charged with shooting dog, setting house on fire to make brief court appearance

38-year-old Thomas Gonzalez of Muskegon Heights waived a preliminary examination, moving felony charges for arson and shooting a dog closer to trial.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 38-year-old Thomas Gonzalez of Muskegon Heights waived a preliminary examination Thursday in Muskegon County District Court, moving charges for arson of a dwelling and attempted killing of an animal to circuit court for a possible trial.

Gonzalez is accused of intentionally setting his home on fire and shooting a dog that belonged to another resident of the home on Oct. 4, in the 3100 block of Mona Street.

Gonzalez is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a five-year felony charge and reckless discharge habitual fourth, which increases charges to a maximum penalties up to life.

Gonzalez is being held without bond.

Fire crews had to delay putting out the fire because Gonzalez was still on scene and a caller claimed he had a gun and shot a dog at the home.

While fire crews were finishing up at the site of the fire, the dog returned. Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Chris Dean said at the time the dog had been shot one time in the stomach by a 9mm handgun.

Pound Buddies based in Muskegon Township assisted by getting the injured dog to a local veterinarian for treatment. The dog, Cookie, is expected to make a full recovery. She is back home with her owner.

