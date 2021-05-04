Meijer invests $1M in multiple Urban League chapters across the Midwest

On Monday, Meijer announced that it’s investing $1 million in 19 Urban League chapters across the Midwest.

On Monday, Meijer announced that it’s investing $1 million in 19 Urban League chapters across the Midwest that align with its focus areas of economic impact, health, workforce development and education.

“Meijer cares about the communities it serves, and we recognize that it takes time, dedication and thoughtful actions to make a positive difference,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are dedicated to strengthening our D&I efforts and applaud the National Urban League’s commitment to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights.”

The $1 million contribution will be given to the following Urban League chapters:

Akron Community Service Center & Urban League in Cleveland

Chicago Urban League

Columbus Urban League

Fort Wayne Urban League

Grand Rapids Urban League

Indianapolis Urban League

Lorain County Urban League in Cleveland

Louisville Urban League

Milwaukee Urban League

Quad County Urban League in North Chicago

Southwestern Michigan Urban League

Tri-County Urban League in Central Illinois

Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan

Urban League of Greater Cleveland

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio in Cincinnati

Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County

Urban League of Northwest Indiana

Urban League of Racine & Kenosha

Urban League of Springfield in Central Illinois

“We are on a journey at Meijer, and believe this investment in these Urban Leagues will help bring a future of hope, equality and respect for our Black and African American communities,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer.

