Meijer invests $1M in multiple Urban League chapters across the Midwest

On Monday, Meijer announced that it’s investing $1 million in 19 Urban League chapters across the Midwest that align with its focus areas of economic impact, health, workforce development and education.
“Meijer cares about the communities it serves, and we recognize that it takes time, dedication and thoughtful actions to make a positive difference,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are dedicated to strengthening our D&I efforts and applaud the National Urban League’s commitment to provide economic empowerment, educational opportunities and the guarantee of civil rights.”
The $1 million contribution will be given to the following Urban League chapters:
- Akron Community Service Center & Urban League in Cleveland
- Chicago Urban League
- Columbus Urban League
- Fort Wayne Urban League
- Grand Rapids Urban League
- Indianapolis Urban League
- Lorain County Urban League in Cleveland
- Louisville Urban League
- Milwaukee Urban League
- Quad County Urban League in North Chicago
- Southwestern Michigan Urban League
- Tri-County Urban League in Central Illinois
- Urban League of Detroit & Southeastern Michigan
- Urban League of Greater Cleveland
- Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio in Cincinnati
- Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County
- Urban League of Northwest Indiana
- Urban League of Racine & Kenosha
- Urban League of Springfield in Central Illinois
“We are on a journey at Meijer, and believe this investment in these Urban Leagues will help bring a future of hope, equality and respect for our Black and African American communities,” said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.