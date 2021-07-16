Michigan timber harvester charged with multiple felonies

A man was originally contracted to log on state land. Now, he's charged with three offenses.

STEPHENSON, Mich. — A man from Stephenson was charged with three felonies and bound for stealing more than $100,000 of timber from the state of Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

The man, Raymond Vetort, owns R&J Logging in Stephenson. The independent logging company was contracted to enter and log on state land – however, Vetort allegedly marked and took timber that was not allowed by the contract.

He was charged with the following crimes, Nessel reports:

One count of trespassing or damages to state land -- $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony and/or $15,000 fine.

One count of larceny, a 10-year felony and/or 15,000 fine.

One count of malicious destruction – trees, shrubs, crops, grass, turf, soil - $20,000 or more, a 10-year felony and or $15,000 fine.

On Friday, Vetort was bound over as charged before a judge in Menominee County.

"Conservation is a balance between preservation of our state’s natural resources and regulation of the industries that contribute to the health of our economy,” said Nessel.

“Those who profit from Michigan’s bounty must abide by the terms and conditions set forth in their contracts in order to strike that balance. This individual violated those terms, took advantage of the state’s resources for his personal profit, and must be held accountable”

Vetort’s arraignment is schedule for July 20 at 9:30 a.m. More information on his charges is available here.

