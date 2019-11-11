FREMONT, Mich. -- Fremont Police are searching for a woman who hasn't been seen since last Friday.
Sandra Jeanne Wyant, 50, was reported missing out of Fremont. She is described as 5-foot-8, 162 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
It's possible Wyant is driving a dark gray 2003 GMC Yukon with Michigan license plate DWB0331.
Anyone with information should contact the Fremont Police at 231-294-2100, or privately message their Facebook page.
