Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree returns after COVID-plagued 2020

The pandemic forced the Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree to cancel its 2020 event for the first time since 1985. It's returning in 2021 with 5 performances.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — COVID-19 silenced America's tallest singing Christmas tree in 2020, putting an end to the annual program's consecutive 35-year run. Now Mona Shores High School is bringing it back for 2021, with the first of five performances set to ring-in the holiday season Dec. 1 in downtown Muskegon.

More than 160 singers will once again sardine themselves onto the 67-foot-tall tree inside Muskegon's historic Frauenthal Center.

50 members of the Mona Shores orchestra will accompany the tree, which has become a right of passage for the school's students since 1985, which was its inaugural year.

"This has been the best thing that could have happened this year for the students," said Shawn Lawton, Mona Shores choir director. "It's been a phenomenal thing to be able to work on this project again and give kids hope, again; give them something to be excited about.

"When you take everything away from teenagers, you know, from their dances, to their games to everything. It's much more devastating than I think people outside of the school system realize."

Lawton says there are a few tickets still available for a few of the shows. Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE.

The Dec. 4 performance will be streamed for free online at MuskegonChannel.com. Donations are welcome and 100% will go directly back to the Mona Shores Choir.

RELATED VIDEO:

