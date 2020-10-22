Police ID man found in Muskegon Lake

Police were dispatch to Muskegon Lake shoreline on Oct. 19 after a caller reported seeing a body in the water.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 71-year-old man found dead in Muskegon Lake on Monday has been identified by police as James Bortel.

Officers with the Muskegon Police Department were dispatched on Oct. 19 just before 2 p.m. on reports of a body in the lake near the 900 block of Western Avenue.

Bortel was pronounced dead on scene. The medical examiner's office has ordered an autopsy. No foul play is suspected, and initial investigation points to drowning as the likely cause of death.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

