Muskegon man wanted in shooting of Ohio state trooper

The trooper was taken to the hospital with initial reports of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is at large.

FINDLAY, Ohio — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Police on Thursday were searching for a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper during a traffic stop in northwest Ohio.

Trooper Josef Brobst had pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 75 near Findlay around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect scuffled with Brobst, grabbed the trooper's gun and shot him, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, the highway patrol said.

Police were seeking Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, of Muskegon, Michigan.

He was driving a black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with Michigan license plate C7482198.

No other information was available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.