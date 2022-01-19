Muskegon offering earlier access to City Commission packets and agendas

City Commission packets and agendas will now be available on the city's website up to one week before a scheduled commission meeting.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Under a new procedural change, Muskegon City Commission packets will now be available on the city's website earlier than ever before.

"I have asked our management to get those packets published sooner," said Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson. "We're going to be getting them published at least a week sooner than our commission meetings."

The city's previous procedure was to post the City Commission packet and agenda the Friday before the Tuesday meeting.

Johnson believes that wasn't sufficient time for residents to become familiar with the important decisions their elected city leaders were about to make from one month to another.

"It's very important to me that we have community engagement and not just the façade of community engagement, but true, intentional community engagement," he said.

City Commission packets are the primary way residents can learn about agenda items up for a vote.

"So that gives the commission more time, more importantly the public to digest what's in our packets and be able to engage us so that we hear from them," he said.

According to Johnson, some packets are between 100 and 200 pages, and contain detailed analysis of projects and expenses the city is on the verge of passing.

Former Muskegon City Commissioner Debra Warren hopes the additional time for city residents to review City Commission packets leads to a more thoughtful decision making process at city hall, and offers a broader window of time for residents and elected city leaders to collaborate.

"To read the information, digest the information, and respond. It gives more time to make a phone call, send that email, and still be able to be a part of the process," said Warren, "Posting a week in advance is a wonderful way that city hall is responding to what residents and people have been asking for."

"That was one of the concerns I heard from residents is that it gets published on a Friday and people are busy with their lives on the weekend maybe they see it on Monday and then it's like a little late to try and catch up and engage," added Johnson.

Muskegon City Commission agendas and packets can be found at www.muskegon-mi.gov.

