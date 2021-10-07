Officer and suspect shot after traffic stop in Niles

NILES, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper and a suspect were shot following an incident in Niles Wednesday night, MSP says.
Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle.
Police say the trooper suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.
The suspect was also shot but has unknown injuries.
MSP is still investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.