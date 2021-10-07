Officer and suspect shot after traffic stop in Niles

Police say the trooper suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.

NILES, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper and a suspect were shot following an incident in Niles Wednesday night, MSP says.

Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle.



The suspect was also shot but has unknown injuries.

MSP is still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

