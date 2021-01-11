One hospitalized after car hits pedestrian in Grand Rapids

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, but was conscious, breathing and talking when he was transported to the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is a large police presence at a gas station on Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue NE after a car hit a pedestrian.

The driver, a 68-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was driving a small pickup truck near the intersection.

Police on the scene said the truck's brakes and steering went out, causing the driver to crash into a 41-year-old man also from Grand Rapids, who was crossing the street from west to east.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, but was conscious, breathing and talking when he was transported to the hospital. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Grand Rapids Police say the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor.

