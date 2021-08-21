Ottawa Co. police searching for missing man in Crockery Twp.

Jonathan Heard, 52, is a resident at Harbor Point Adult Foster Care. Police say he left the facility between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. this morning.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man in Crockery Township.

Jonathan Heard, 52, is a resident at Harbor Point Adult Foster Care. Police say Jonathan left the facility between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday morning. He is described as 6-foot-3 with a heavy build and black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a white shirt or green polo shirt.

Anyone with information on Jonathan's whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

