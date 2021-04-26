Ottawa Street bridge over Muskegon River permanently closed to traffic on April 30

The Department of Public Works is constructing a new entrance to Richards Park utilizing a driveway access directly onto US-31 BR.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Ottawa Street bridge over the Muskegon River will be permanently closed to traffic starting on Friday, April 30.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post on the City of Muskegon Government Facebook page. Muskegon officials said that the condition of the bridge has deteriorated to the point that it can no longer safely support traffic loads.

Muskegon officials say the new entrance should be completed in two weeks. Until the new driveway access is completed, Richards Park will be closed to public use starting April 30.

