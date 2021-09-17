Police investigating 'suspicious incident' after boy gets into stranger's car

The boy was uninjured and police are continuing to investigate.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "suspicious incident" that took place Friday morning in Holland Township.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a man approached a 9-year-old boy near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Burke Avenue. The boy got into the man's vehicle and was driven a short distance away. The boy exited the vehicle near the intersection of River Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard, according to police.

The boy was uninjured. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Observer by calling (877) 88-SILENT or clicking here.

