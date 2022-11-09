Matt DePerno concedes attorney general race

The race was tight overnight Tuesday, but Nessel took the lead Wednesday morning as more precincts and absentee votes were counted.

MICHIGAN, USA — Republican Matt DePerno announced that he is conceding the attorney general race to Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel.

The announcement came in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

"Thank you to all of the Patriots & supporters across Michigan!" the post reads. "Although I may be conceding to Dana Nessel today, I refuse to concede that Michigan is a blue state. I will continue to fight like hell to restore Michigan to all it can be. Thank you to each and every one of you!"

The race was tight overnight Tuesday, but Nessel took the lead Wednesday morning as more precincts and absentee votes were counted.

With 92% of precincts reporting, current results show Nessel receiving 52.4% of the votes compared to DePerno's 45.3%.

In August, Nessel's office asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including DePerno.

Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. D.J. Hilson, the Democratic Muskegon County Prosecutor, was assigned to handle the case in early September.

Allegations made public in August named DePerno as one of the “prime instigators” of a plan to get improper access to voting machines and use them to dispute the 2020 presidential outcome.

DePerno, a Kalamazoo attorney, accused Nessel of “weaponizing her office using your tax dollars to harass and persecute her political opponents.”

For all other election results, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.