Voters elect Democrat Carol Glanville to fill vacant 74th Michigan House District seat

Glanville, a Democrat, defeated Republican Robert Regan Tuesday night in a special election for the vacant 74th Michigan House District seat.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County residents have elected Democrat Carol Glanville as the 74th House District state representative.

State representative-elect Glanville was up against Republican Robert Regan.

The seat opened in November 2021 when Mark Huizenga was elected to the State Senate.

The 74th House District includes Walker, Grandville, parts of Grand Rapids and north, to Kent City.

The Michigan Democratic Party Chair released this statement Tuesday night, calling this a historic win:

"Congratulations to Representative-Elect Carol Glanville and her team for their hard-fought and well-deserved win tonight in the 74th House District special election. Ms. Glanville's message resonated with the voters in the 74th House District and we could not be more thrilled to welcome her to Lansing so she can fight for the needs of the citizens in her district. It is heartening to see common sense and decency win over conspiracy theories, hate, and fear. Backed up with hard work and smart strategy, this is a solid start to the 2022 election season, and we are already doing this work in every corner of Michigan. Ms. Glanville's impressive win will energize us to redouble our efforts everywhere to defend democracy in our great state."

In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Glanville says, "West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight."

“I am so grateful to the voters in the 74th district who showed up tonight to stand up to hate and keep it out of the State House,” said Glanville. “As a lifelong educator, co small business owner, and current Walker City commissioner, I’m proud to represent West Michigan values and I’m excited to get to work in Lansing to invest in our public schools, protect our trails and greenways, and bring good-paying jobs to West Michigan.”

West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight. The people of the 74th District have spoken, and I hear you. We are united in fundamental ways, and I will take our values and concerns to the Capitol to affect positive change. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/V1fCaRShFG — Carol Glanville (@caglanville) May 4, 2022

