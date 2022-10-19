Important dates, deadlines for Michigan's statewide general election

Election day is Nov. 8, 2022. But if you're planning to vote absentee by mail, there are some deadlines you'll want to keep in mind.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's midterm general election is on Nov. 8, 2022.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you're in line at your polling place when it closes, you will still be able to cast your vote.

Whether you're planning to vote in person the day of or cast your vote via absentee ballot, there are several key dates and deadlines you'll want to know.

Michigan's General Election Dates

Thursday, Sept. 29 Early voting in person by absentee ballot begins at your clerk's office

Early voting in person by absentee ballot begins at your clerk's office Monday, Oct. 24 Last day to register to vote online

Last day to register to vote online Monday, Oct. 24 Return absentee ballot by mail to avoid delays

Return absentee ballot by mail to avoid delays Up to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 Last day to request an absentee ballot online or by mail

Last day to request an absentee ballot online or by mail Through Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Vote early by absentee ballot at your clerk's office

Vote early by absentee ballot at your clerk's office Through Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Register to vote in person at your clerk's office

Register to vote in person at your clerk's office By 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 Return absentee ballot to your designated drop box or your clerk's office by hand

Helpful links for Nov. 8 midterm election

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Click here to find out how to register to vote.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to find out where to drop off your absentee ballot.

Click here to find more helpful links.

This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon.

Along with the gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General incumbent Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be facing off against the GOP Attorney General challenger Matthew DePerno and GOP Secretary of State challenger Kristina Elaine Karamo.

Michiganders will also vote on three ballot proposals from term limits for politicians, expanded voting rights and codifying abortion as a right.

Two seats of the Michigan Supreme Court are also up for grabs among two Republican candidates, two Democratic candidates and one Libertarian candidate.

The midterm election also features candidates from different parties facing off against one another to determine who will represent their constituents at the state and national levels.

Midterm elections can also include millage proposals and nonpartisan primary elections for local offices.

