Kent County Millage for Senior Citizen Services passes

Funding from the millage will provide caregiver support, dental services, fair housing services, medical services and food assistance programs.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters say yes to the Kent County Millage for Senior Citizen Services, providing various services to persons age 60 years or older in the county.

The millage will be levied at .5 mills, which is 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. The millage will be levied from 2022 until 2029 and is expected to raise $13.8 million in the first year.

