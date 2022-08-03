Kent County Millage for veterans services passes

Funding from the millage will be used to provide services for honorably discharged veterans in the county.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The millage proposal to provide funding for veteran services in Kent County has passed.

Funding from the Kent County Millage For Veterans Services will provide outreach and emergency services in Kent County to honorably discharged veterans of United States military service, National Guard, reserves and their dependents.

The millage will be levied at .05 mils, or 5 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. It will be levied from 2022 until 2029 and is estimated to raise $1.3 million in the first year.

