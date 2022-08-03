Voters say yes to Kentwood Park Millage

Funding from the approved millage will support Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and a variety of other improvements and developments to city parks.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Residents of the City of Kentwood showed their support for a millage that will provide funds to the Parks and Recreation Department.

The charter amendment proposal to authorize a new additional millage for parks, trails and recreation passed with 6,005 people voting yes and 3,495 voting no.

The funding from the millage will be used to upgrade parks to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, along with several other park improvement and development projects.

The millage will be levied beginning on July 1, 2023 at a rate of 1 mill, which equates to $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The millage will be levied from 2023 until 2038 and is expected to raise $2.345 million in its first year.

The City of Kentwood provided a list of projects that will use funds from the millage:

Bowen Station Park : Restroom, playground equipment, signage, landscaping and other amenities.

: Restroom, playground equipment, signage, landscaping and other amenities. Burgis Park : Trail and sidewalk improvements and a new drinking fountain.

: Trail and sidewalk improvements and a new drinking fountain. City campus : Splash pad, playground, plaza, shelters, stage, event lawn, parking, restrooms and other amenities.

: Splash pad, playground, plaza, shelters, stage, event lawn, parking, restrooms and other amenities. Community recreation center : Approximately 50,000 square feet of year-round indoor and multigenerational programming and recreation space on the City campus.

: Approximately 50,000 square feet of year-round indoor and multigenerational programming and recreation space on the City campus. Covenant Park Phase 1: Trails, sports fields, event lawn, lighting and infrastructure to support future phases.

Trails, sports fields, event lawn, lighting and infrastructure to support future phases. East Paris Nature Park : Trail improvements, signage and other amenities.

: Trail improvements, signage and other amenities. Home Acres Park : Skate park improvements, shade shelters, lighting, signage, landscaping and other amenities.

: Skate park improvements, shade shelters, lighting, signage, landscaping and other amenities. Jaycee Park : New restroom/program building, additional parking, disc golf improvements and other amenities.

: New restroom/program building, additional parking, disc golf improvements and other amenities. Kellogg Woods Park : Restrooms, softball/baseball field improvements, new sports fields, lighting and landscaping.

: Restrooms, softball/baseball field improvements, new sports fields, lighting and landscaping. Northeast Park : Restrooms, playground, splash pad, landscaping and other amenities.

: Restrooms, playground, splash pad, landscaping and other amenities. Old Farm Park : Parking improvements, playground, shelter and other amenities.

: Parking improvements, playground, shelter and other amenities. Paris Park : Trail improvements and signage.

: Trail improvements and signage. Pinewood Park : Splash pad improvements, pickleball courts, a new restroom, shade shelters, landscaping and other amenities.

: Splash pad improvements, pickleball courts, a new restroom, shade shelters, landscaping and other amenities. Rondo Street Station Park : Playground, bicycle rack and repair center, signage, landscaping and other amenities.

: Playground, bicycle rack and repair center, signage, landscaping and other amenities. Stanaback Park : Playground, parking improvements, signage, pickleball courts, landscaping and other amenities.

: Playground, parking improvements, signage, pickleball courts, landscaping and other amenities. Stauffer Station Park : Kiosk, bicycle rack and repair center, signage, lighting, landscaping and other amenities.

: Kiosk, bicycle rack and repair center, signage, lighting, landscaping and other amenities. Summerwood Park: Playground and landscaping.

Playground and landscaping. Trails: Repairs, replacement and new connections.

Repairs, replacement and new connections. Veterans Memorial Park: Shelter, additional parking and other amenities.

The park improvements will begin with the most immediate needs being addressed in the first five years and completing the remaining improvements within 10 years.

The parks department also says they would prioritize trail improvement and construction during the first year and begin construction on the City campus park amenities and community recreation center the second year.

Kentwood is home to 15 parks that cover more than 400 acres and more than 13 miles of non-motorized trails.

Learn more about the millage here.

