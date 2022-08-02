Election Results | Michigan GOP governor primary

Michiganders are headed to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

LANSING, Mich. — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will vote in the primary election. By process of elimination, the winner of each party's race will move on to the November General Election.

One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor.

A handful of Republicans will be vying for their spot to run against incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Below, you’ll find the results from the Republican primaries for Michigan governor.

Republican Primary Candidates:

Results:

Democrat Primary Candidate:

Sitting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running for reelection unopposed. She will face the winner of the Aug. 2 Republican primary.

Results are updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).

