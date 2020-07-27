Oakland County will pay for postage on absentee ballots

The county north of Detroit says it's the first one in Michigan to pay for postage on all ballots returned by mail.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County, Michigan’s second-largest county and a political bellwether, says it will use up to $575,000 in federal coronavirus relief aid to provide prepaid postage on absentee ballots in the November presidential election.

The spending was authorized by a unanimous vote last week, with Democrats and Republicans on the county board in support.

The recommendation for prepaid postage was made by a group created by the board to ensure elections are safe and secure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

