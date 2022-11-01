Grand Rapids is pre-processing over 25,000 absentee ballots

City Clerk Joel Hondorp says that the city is pre-processing the over 25,000 returned absentee ballots on Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With nearly 2 million Michiganders having requested absentee ballots, some of the state's many clerks had the option to pre-process absentee ballots ahead of Election Day.

The pre-processing of ballots was first done in 2020 as a one-time exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislatively approved measure allowed clerks in municipalities home to at least 25,000 people to pre-process absentee ballots for 10 hours the day before the election.

The pre-process allows election workers to open the absentee ballot return envelopes and match the number on the stub of the ballot to the number on the envelope. The pre-processing effort allows for faster tabulation of the votes on Election Day.

Bipartisan legislation was passed earlier this year that now allows for pre-processing of absentee ballots for two days leading up to an election in municipalities home to at least 10,000 people.

While the legislation does not make pre-processing mandatory, many municipalities did opt in, including Grand Rapids.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp and asked about the city's absentee ballot pre-processing efforts.

Hondorp confirmed that the city did opt-in to pre-process the ballots and said that they completed pre-processing of just over 25,000 returned ballots on Monday with the help of about 40 election workers.

The city has about 55 election workers ready to fully process and tabulate all of the in-person and absentee ballots on Election Day.

He said he is unsure as to how long the processing and tabulation will take tomorrow and that it is dependent on how the day goes and if the voting equipment is working properly.

You can register to vote on election day at your clerk's office with proof of residency until 8 p.m.

You have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to return your absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand.

