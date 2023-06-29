Free meals program for public school students included in state budget

As part of the state's recently passed budget, the legislature has allocated $160 million to fund free breakfast and lunch at all public schools.

LANSING, Mich. — As part of the state's recently passed budget, public schools will get funding to provide free meals for public school students.

The nearly $82 billion budget includes $160 million in funding to provide no-cost healthy breakfasts and lunches for all public school students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Today is a historic day in Michigan: the Michigan Legislature has voted to create and fund the Healthy School Meals for All program—no-cost breakfast and lunch for all public-school students—in its state budget. Proper nutrition is a key component of a heart-healthy lifestyle, and ensuring all students' bodies are nourished so they can be ready to learn in the classroom sets them up to reach their full potential,” the American Heart Association and Michigan Government Relations Director Collin McDonough said.

The program, called "Healthy School Meals for All," will begin for students on the first day of the 2023-24 school year.

The $160 million will also be augmented by available federal and state funding programs.

The free meal program will also encourage, but not require, school districts to meet dietary restrictions, including gluten free, vegetarian, vegan, and, upon request, kosher, halal and any allergy restrictions as confirmed by a doctor's note.

The Healthy School Meals for All program is only budgeted for the 2023-24 school year and will require addition to next year's budget to continue in order to continue into the future.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.