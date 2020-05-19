Whitmer extends order allowing pharmacists to refill prescriptions early, relaxing pharmacy limitations

The order allows pharmacists to continue dispensing emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of supplies.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-93 Tuesday morning, extending her previous order which gives pharmacists increased operational capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, titled “Temporary enhancements to operational capacity, flexibility, and efficiency of pharmacies,” allows pharmacists to continue dispensing emergency refills of prescriptions for up to 60 days’ worth of supplies, and requires insurers to cover early refills for up to 90 days’ worth of supply.

“To respond effectively to the urgent and steep demands created by this pandemic, the public requires increased access to therapeutic pharmaceuticals,” the order reads. “Meeting this critical need requires swiftly but safely expanding access to pharmacy services.”

The order will also allow pharmacists to dispense COVID-19 treatments according to government-approved protocols.

“As we continue to suppress the spread of COVID-19, Michiganders need to continue to stay safer at home,” Whitmer said. “By allowing patients to get a refill of their prescriptions for up to 60 days from a pharmacists, people can reduce their time traveling and in turn lower the chance of a second wave of COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-93 is effective immediately and will continue through June 16.

