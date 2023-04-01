Attorney General Nessel announces review into Ottawa Co. Board of Commissioners

The move comes after the Board's Jan. 3 meeting, in which several changes to top county leadership were made without prior public notice.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office announced on Jan. 4 that it would be conducting an "extensive review" into the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners to determine whether actions its members took earlier in the week violated the Open Meetings Act.

The move came in response to a series of votes held by the Board during its Jan. 3 meeting that were not included in its public agenda prior to that meeting. These votes included major changes to the county's top leadership, ousting its county administrator, corporate counsel and its top health officer.

"AG Dana Nessel is committed to defending the Open Meetings Act and recognizes the importance of ensuring that the people’s business allows residents to participate in their government and that local and county governments operate in accordance with the established law," a spokesperson for Nessel said in a statement.

Under new rules set by the newly-seated Board, a simple majority is required to add items to its meeting agenda during the meeting.

As the votes were held, former Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs was present at the meeting when the Board voted to have him replace John Shay as the new county administrator.

"The Founding Fathers are looking down right now and are very proud of what's happening right now," Gibbs said at the meeting. "So, just make sure you know that."

For some residents in the county, however, the Board's actions have created concern.

Residents Don and Mary Bockheim said they were concerned because of what they felt was the Board's unnecessary and unprecedented secrecy.

"We weren't told anything," Mary said. "We should have been told, or at least had a chance to voice our opposition or say, 'Yes, we think this is a good idea.' We got nothing."

The spokesperson for Nessel said that her office would make the findings of its review public when it is completed.

