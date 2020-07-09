Serious, multiple-vehicle crash shuts down parts of E. Beltline

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A portion of East Beltline was shut down Sunday night following a multiple-vehicle crash, Kent County sheriff’s dispatchers confirmed.

The southbound lanes were shut down at 4 Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but dispatch did confirm one of the vehicles was on fire. Several people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 11 p.m., the Kent County Sheriff's Department was no longer responding to the incident; however, several Michigan State Police troopers remained on scene for further investigation.

Information on what led up to the crash is not available. This story is developing. 13 On Your Side will provide updates both online and on-air as more information becomes available.

