Special Olympics athletes share the court with Ferris State basketball teams

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Most Special Olympics athletes will tell you any game they play is a fun time. But Tuesday night's meant a little more, getting to share the court with a few of their favorite college players.

"I had fun, I tried my best out there," says Sara Weller, a Special Olympics athlete.

The team played in a game with both the Ferris State men's and women's basketball teams.

Weller has played in the Area Five unified basketball game before. And she'll tell you, it's one of her favorite events all year.

"I always get excited," she says. "I love playing with the Ferris people and my teammates."

Unified sports join people with and without disabilities for a game together.

Ferris State freshman Brandon Claerbout played in unified games in high school at Zeeland East.

"It's good to see Big Rapids doing the same thing," says Claerbout.

He was excited to participate in one for the first time as a college athlete.

"Just to be able to experience that with them is exciting," he says. "To see their faces and the smiles they have when they score buckets and get them involved in something that probably doesn't happen very often for them is fun to experience."

Weller says the FSU players taught her and her teammates a few things along the way.

"Teamwork and shooting and stuff," she says.

But Claerbout says they didn't need any lessons.

"They've got some talent, they can show off," he says.

In the end, a good night for everyone involved.

"It felt great playing with them, watching them play," says Weller. "It felt great being on the court with them."

Ferris State has also put on other unified games, including a hockey game back in October.

