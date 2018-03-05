WEST MICHIGAN - All week we’ve brought you voices from all sides of the lead issue.

Yes, it’s an old problem, but it's problem that's yet to be solved. Lead paint was banned in the '70s. So, why is it still a problem? Because this paint still exists in many of West Michigan’s old homes and no one is responsible for removing it.

We told you about the scope of this problem in all parts of West Michigan, busted the myths and talked about the long term health affects of lead with community experts.

We also showed you how to test for it in your own home and then how it's removed.

So, now what?

Groups like the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan offer you the chance to help or get help, right now.

Our parent company TEGNA recently awarded a grant to HHC in order to help them fund dust sampling and intervention supplies.

But that’s just one part of the puzzle -- everyone has a role to play. Share this information online, talk to your neighbors about it, reach out to legislators or help funding lead paint removal.

Donate your voice, your time or your money. Whatever you can do to help protect West Michigan’s kids.

