State leaders looking at possibility of adding toll roads in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer has signed legislation to allow the state to look into the possibility of adding tolls to Michigan highways.

"She came out swinging with her monster 45 cent per gallon gas tax at the beginning of her administration and we all know that didn't go anywhere and tolling is another option," says Julie Metty Bennett with Public Sector Consultants.

Other than a few bridges, Michigan is relatively toll free but more than 30 other states currently have tolls on their highways.

"If you look at New York for example, they generate about 4.1 billion dollars annually in tolls and if you apply that on a per capita basis to Michigan that would be 2 billion dollars for us," says Metty Bennett.

But tolling can create problems like public backlash and traffic issues.

"If you put a toll and people want to avoid the tolls, it's gonna increase the traffic in roads that aren't really built for that level of congestion," says Metty Bennett.

There are also federal barriers that say you can't add tolls to existing roads but there are exceptions if for example more lanes were added on I-96. The exploratory process could take 2 years so even if tolling comes to West Michigan it won't be anytime soon.

"You are definitely not early next year going to see a bunch of tolls popping up all over Michigan that's for sure," says Metty Bennett.

