Support Local Sunday: Koffee Haus in Sparta

The new café opened in August and offers handmade drinks expertly crafted by staff.

SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta has a new coffee shop serving up delicious drinks all made by hand.

We took a trip to check it out and hear about how it all got started.

Just off Division Street in Sparta is the town square. Around the corner is a hidden gem called Koffee Haus.

“I talked to the owner the other day, she said last year, during the holidays, they noticed everybody walking around with Biggby cups. And they thought like, what if we just had something local in Sparta, and everybody was walking around with our local Sparta coffee shop cups instead," said barista Sierra Krieger.

That’s how the idea for the small business was born.

It’s been open since August. The drinks here are unique and expertly crafted by staff.

“I really like it because the coffee is like, more technical, we weigh all of the espressos and it's all done by hand. There's not really much that's automatic, besides what the espresso machine does, and that's really fun," Krieger said.

You can grab a yummy sandwich or sweet pastry on-the-go or head upstairs to the cozy seating area.

“There's a lot of seating upstairs and it's great for people to come and work or just have a minute to enjoy the day and a cup of coffee," Krieger said.

There are weekly and holiday specials on the menu that you won’t want to miss.

“Just because we're hidden does not mean we're not amazing. So come look for us anyway."

Koffee Haus is open seven days a week starting at 8 a.m.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.