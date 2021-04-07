Support Local Sunday: Squibb Coffee & Wine expands with new Downtown Market location

The new location doesn't serve wine but you can get a delicious donut from Rise Authentic Baking Company.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids businesswoman started a coffee and wine bar in the neighborhood she loves and now, thanks to a thriving community, her business has expanded with a new location.

A few years ago, Mallory Squibb moved back to Grand Rapids with a dream.

“I started the company with my father. The idea probably came about seven years ago and I grew up in Grand Rapids so we both moved back here and really wanted to start a nice coffee and food concept in this specific neighborhood," Squibb said.



That’s how Squibb Coffee and Wine bar was born.

The business is now thriving after five years on Wealthy Street.

“I love this neighborhood. I live a few blocks from here. I love the walkability, I love the diversity of the area and just getting people from all different age groups and walks of life in our space," Squibb said.

Squibb says the reason she chose both coffee and wine is that they go well together.

“I think also it’s a great kind of meeting for people. Someone wants coffee, someone wants wine, there are so many overlapping aspects of flavor profiles and how we talk about coffee and how we talk about wine," Squibb said.



A brand-new location recently opened at the Downtown Market on Fulton Street.

“The market brings in a lot of people who are not from Grand Rapids and being able to introduce them to our brand was super important. Yeah, we’re so excited to be down there," Squibb said.



The new location doesn’t serve wine but you can snag a delicious donut from Rise Authentic Baking Company.

“We’re just going to just continue to grow in the Grand Rapids area. Continue to change our food and beverage programs, kind of change with the times and really home in on that specific aspect of it," Squibb said.

If you’re in the mood for coffee or wine check out Squibb Coffee and Wine Bar's two locations in Grand Rapids.

“Our staff is so much fun to work with and so friendly. We’ve created such a great community aspect. I feel like if you’re new to the area and you want to meet people, coming to one of our shops is a great way to do that," Squibb said.

