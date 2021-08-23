Walker City Commission approves proposal for former Lincoln Country Club

A developer wants to build houses, apartments and stores north of Lake Michigan Drive.

WALKER, Michigan — A large piece of land in Walker has been rezoned as plans for a major housing development move forward.

The Walker City Commission approved a rezoning proposal for the former Lincoln Country Club on Monday. A developer wants to build houses, apartments and stores north of Lake Michigan Drive.

Neighbors are worried about the traffic that will come through their neighborhood if the new development includes a street connecting Lake Michigan Drive and Leonard Street.

"Kids are out there playing, they got their little pools. We've got dog walkers galore," said one resident at the meeting. "Young families up and down with their kids all the time. It would just be a disaster to run this through."

The next step in the project is for the city planning commission to look at the preliminary site plan.

