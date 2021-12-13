Woman, infant injured in shooting at Benton Harbor apartment

Both victims have been released from the hospital with minor injuries. Police say it is unknown if the residents of the specific apartment were targeted.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman and a 3-month-old infant were injured in a shooting at a Benton Harbor apartment building, the Department of Public Safety says.

Sunday around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the River Terrace apartments on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they discovered the victims had been driven to Spectrum Health Lakeland Emergency Room.

Both victims have been released with minor injuries. Police say it is unknown if the residents of the specific apartment were targeted. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can be sent via the TIP411 app in the app store.

