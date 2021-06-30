Castro, Schoop drive in 3 each, Tigers beat Indians 9-4

Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Castro's two-out single off Bryan Shaw in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game. Kyle Funkhouser retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season. Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.