Castro, Schoop drive in 3 each, Tigers beat Indians 9-4

Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season.
Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro slides safely into home plate as Cleveland Indians catcher Austin Hedges waits for the ball in the fourth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians 9-4 in the first game of a doubleheader. 

Castro's two-out single off Bryan Shaw in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game. Kyle Funkhouser retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. 

Detroit won at Cleveland for the first time in five games this season. Rookie Bobby Bradley hit two of the four homers off Urena.

   

