Within minutes of releasing photo of Michigan State gunman, 911 caller helps police find him

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor thanked Tabetha Watson for quickly recognizing the suspect and calling 911 to help.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Within minutes of Michigan State University Police releasing images of the suspected gunman, who at the time was at large, 911 dispatchers started to get tips about his location.

Michigan State University Chief of Police Marlon Lynch said releasing those surveillance photos and description of the gunman was crucial to tracking him down in Lansing.

"When the incident occurred, the resources that we have, it was some of our MSU investigators that utilized the video management system on a daily basis, went in and started reviewing footage, literally going through frame by frame, making use of the times of sequence of events and saw it," Michigan State

"They recognized it and as soon as we were confident that that will have some potential, it was released."

Lansing mayor Andy Schor said Tuesday he talked with one of the people who called in a tip to investigators in the moments after the shooting.

He identified Tabetha Watson as the north Lansing resident who recognized the surveillance photo of the gunman and helped law enforcement track him down.

"Thank you, Tabetha, for your quick actions," Schor said.

Authorities said the suspect was identified as Anthony McRae, 43. Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and Junior Alex Verner from Clawson were all killed in the violence. Five others, who have not yet been identified, were also shot and are fighting for their lives in the hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan House of Representatives took a moment to uplift and recognize law enforcement in East Lansing who responded to the shooting.

Thank you to the Michigan House of Representatives for recognizing law enforcement this afternoon at the State Capitol. It is our duty every day and night to serve and protect our communities. We will continue to stand together as one and work to heal together. #SpartanStrong pic.twitter.com/nKQHEp5qKS — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 15, 2023

