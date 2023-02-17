Funeral arrangements made for Arielle Anderson, MSU shooting victim

The funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, one of the three students killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

It will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Arielle, a junior at MSU, was killed Monday when a gunman opened fire in two areas of the university. He killed two others, 20-year-old Brian Fraser and 19-year-old Alexandria Verner. Five other students were wounded and remain in the hospital.

Visitations will be held for Fraser and Verner Friday. Both will be laid to rest on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, the church said donations for Arielle's family can be given through a GoFundMe organized by Arielle's uncle.

