Funeral arrangements announced for Alexandria Verner, one of three victims in MSU shooting

Her funeral will be held in her hometown of Clawson.

CLAWSON, Mich. — 19-year-old Alexandria Verner, one of three victims killed in Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University, will be laid to rest this weekend.

Alexandria lost her life on Monday, after a 43-year-old gunman walked onto Michigan State University's campus and opened fire, killing three students and critically injuring five others.

Among the other victims was 20-year-old Brian Fraser and 19-year-old Arielle Anderson.

Guardian Angel Catholic Church announced the visitation for Alex will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a scripture service beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Her funeral will be held the next day, Saturday, at 11 a.m.

The church says they will provide a live feed of the funeral on their Facebook page.

Out of respect for the family, no media will be allowed at the funeral, and the church has asked anyone who attends that recording devices will not be allowed inside.

