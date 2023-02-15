Fundraiser tops $250,000 for Michigan State student injured in on-campus shooting

The family of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez says she is a junior at MSU and is from south Florida.

LANSING, Mich. — South Florida native and Michigan State University Junior Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez was shot and critically wounded on the East Lansing campus earlier this week.

She is one of the five students who were injured in the mass shooting. Sophomore Brian Fraser from Grosse Pointe, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, also from Grosse Pointe, and Junior Alex Verner from Clawson were all killed in the violence.

Selena Huapilla-Perez, Guadalupe's older sister created a GoFundMe account to cover medical costs, help her family travel from south Florida to be with their loved one in the hospital, and cover monthly bills.

"She is a leader in the community and beyond. Lupe is incredibly hard-working, focused, and ambitious, choosing a career path that's never been explored in our family. It allows her to travel, learn, and challenge herself. She's always one to stand up for our community and speak out for those marginalized voices like our own."

Selena Huapilla-Perez shares in the fundraiser that their family will be unable to work while they travel to Michigan, and the bills will continue to mount.

"We joke that Lupe would never ask for help - but I know she would be extremely moved by the support of all. I thank you all so much for helping us proceed at a time we couldn't have imagined. As we process and move forward, your support is very much appreciated," Guadalupe's sister Selena Huapilla-Perez said in the GoFundMe post.

"We hold Guadalupe and all other victims in our hearts."

More than 6,500 people donated to the fundraiser.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, more than $250,000 had been raised.

You can check out the GoFundMe here.

