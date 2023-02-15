'This is the 2nd mass shooting I've lived through': MSU student shares experience in MSU, Sandy Hook shootings

"I just hope that people wake up and want to make that change with us," said Jacqueline Matthews, who lived through both the Sandy Hook and MSU shootings.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The deadly shooting at Michigan State University is the latest mass shooting at a school in the U.S. For some students who lived through it, it isn't their first time.

Monday's shooting left three students dead and five others critically injured. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The victims have been identified as Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alex Verner.

Some MSU students are reliving a nightmare after a previous mass shooting in their hometown. Several were at Oxford High School in 2021, where four students were killed and seven others injured. One student survived the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012.

21-year-old Jaqueline Matthews was a sixth grader at the time. She was not in the school where the shooting happened, but her experience still left her with PTSD and a fracture in her back from hiding in a corner for hours.

She said she never talks about what happened, but couldn't stay silent after what happened Monday night.

"It's so far from any normal human experience. And so we were told, you know, in our Michigan State alerts, run, fight, hide, and those words are just something that I would never want to hear again," she said. "But the first thing going through my mind was who and what and how do we protect and I think that that was what was going through most people's minds at the time."

Matthews made a TikTok sharing her experience during the MSU shooting and how it impacted her after living through Sandy Hook.

A survivor of the Sandy Hook School mass shooting in 2012 is a student at Michigan State University: “I am 21-years-old and this is the second mass shooting I’ve lived through. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.” pic.twitter.com/Jcafl57tmZ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 14, 2023

Matthews said she hopes people watch her video and take away that it's time for change to prevent more mass shootings.

"No matter what, having human lives lost is unacceptable, especially in this form of violence," Matthews said. "And I just hope that people take away from that video that not only is Michigan State grieving, but so is so, so much of our entire country, and I just hope that people wake up and want to make that change with us."

The shooting has led to calls for action from students, gun violence organizations and politicians. President Joe Biden said he is committed to passing stricter gun control laws, and Michigan Democrats have called for state gun laws to be considered.

Michigan Republicans say they are searching for solutions that target the source of the mass shooting issue, including mental health care and increased security for schools.

Matthews said she hopes more people call for change after Monday's shooting.

"Every time we think it's a wakeup call, it never is... we can't keep letting this happen," she said.

